New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): There has been no proposal or discussion regarding Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and as such speculation over possible disagreement is merely a rumour circulating in the media, Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, Sapkal said that the Congress Party is fighting against the authoritarian policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party and to protect democracy and the Constitution.

"The India Alliance has been formed by joining several parties across the country in this struggle. If any party wishes to join the India Alliance, the decision will be made by the constituent parties of the India Alliance. Maha Vikas Aghadi has been formed in the state to oppose the BJP", Sapkal said, according to an official statement from the party.

Talking about alleged irregularities in the elections, he said that a delegation of the party has met with the Election Commission to talk about the irregularities too.

"Elections should be conducted in a fair and transparent environment, but significant irregularities have occurred in the past few elections. Voter lists were manipulated, and Rahul Gandhi has exposed cases of vote evasion with evidence. Various parties in the state met with the Election Commission regarding this issue", he said.

Sapkal further mentioned that the decision to form an alliance in the upcoming local body polls has been given to him by the party high command.

"The decision to form an alliance with the constituent parties of the India Alliance in local self-government body elections has been given to be done at the local level itself", he said.

Earlier, on September 16, the Supreme Court directed the state government and the state Election Commission to conduct the local body polls before January 31, 2026. The court has extended the deadline for polls multiple times before. (ANI)

