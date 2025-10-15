World Students’ Day 2025 is observed on the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The World Students’ Day celebration has been focused on not just promoting the teachings and beliefs of Dr Kalam but also taking the chance to truly celebrate the young students across India and the power they hold. As we celebrate World Students’ Day 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, the World Students’ Day 2025 theme and how to celebrate it.

When Is World Students’ Day 2025?

World Students’ Day 2025 will be marked on October 15. The celebration has been a common practice on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. The noted Indian scientist and statesman dedicated his life to advocating for the access of education to the youth of the country and stressed the power that young students held to help change the future of a country. The first World Students’ Day celebration was held in 2010 and has since been celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across the country. World Students’ Day Wishes and Greetings: Send Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes, Wallpapers, Images, Messages and Motivational Sayings to Celebrate Missile Man’s Birth Anniversary.

World Students’ Day 2025 Theme, Significance

Every year, the celebration of World Students’ Day is marked across a dedicated theme. World Students’ Day is focused on helping young students know the importance of education, as well as helping people to understand the power they hold. World Students’ Day 2025 will follow the theme of Empowering Students as Agents of Innovation and Change. The main goal of the theme is to help people have poignant and engaging discussions on the topic of the everchanging landscape of education and learning and the innovations that young students can make to bring change.

This theme is sure to be at the centre of all World Students’ Day celebrations nationwide. It is interesting to note that while the celebration is called World Students’ Day, it is not celebrated or recognised in any other country as of now. While there was a misconception that the UN recognised the commemoration of World Students’ Day, Rajiv Chandran, UN Information Center for India and Bhutan National Information Officer, clarified that this was not true.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2025 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).