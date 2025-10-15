APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the Missile Man of India, continues to inspire generations with his vision, humility, and dedication to the nation even today. Every year on October 15, India celebrates the birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam. Kalam, whose full name was Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, was born on October 15, 1931 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. He was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served as the President of India from 2002 to 2007. Kalam was a distinguished scientist and played a key role in India’s missile and space programs, including the development of Agni and Prithvi missiles. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: Remembering ‘Missile Man of India’ Who Also Earned Title of ‘People’s President’.

Born and raised in a Muslim family in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, Kalam studied physics and aerospace engineering. As we mark his birth anniversary, we celebrate not just a great leader and scientist, but a teacher who taught us to dream big, stay grounded, and work tirelessly for the betterment of society.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s know 7 lesser-known facts about India’s ‘People’s President’ and ‘Missile Man’.

Dr Kalam played an instrumental role in India’s first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV-III), which placed the Rohini satellite into orbit in 1980, which was a milestone for the nation. Abdul Kalam was India’s first Bachelor President. He was the first such President who had never married. Dr Abdul Kalam had 48 honorary doctorates from Indian and Foreign Universities and institutions. Dr Kalam missed becoming a pilot. Before joining ISRO, Kalam dreamed of flying with the Indian Air Force but missed selection by just one rank. He stood 9th while there were only 8 vacancies. He was a humble President. Despite living in the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan, he led a simple life, owning no TV, car, or lavish possessions. His humility became his true identity. Dr Kalam was also a silent philanthropist. He donated most of his salary and savings to charitable trusts and education initiatives, supporting students from poor backgrounds. Dr Kalam was awarded the highest civilian award of India- Bharat Ratna in 1997. He was also awarded coveted civilian awards- Padma Bhushan (1981), Padma Vibhushan (1990) and many other honorary awards.

Beyond his scientific achievements, Dr. Kalam was deeply passionate about education and youth empowerment. He believed that dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action - a message that still motivates millions of students to aim high and serve their country. His legacy reminds us that with hard work, integrity, and imagination, anything is possible.

