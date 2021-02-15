Panaji, Feb 15 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday junked speculation that his government would recommend dissolution of the Assembly before its term ends in 2022 and go in for early polls to cash in on the victory the BJP achieved in the recent Zilla Panchayat polls.

He said there were many development works that need to be completed, and the promise of providing 10,000 government jobs would also be fulfilled this year.

"We will complete our current term and Assembly polls will be held as per schedule in February next year," he said.

