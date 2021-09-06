Port Blair, Sep 6 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Monday.

Also Read | BMW CE 02 Concept Mini Electric Bike Unveiled.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 7,572.

Also Read | Robbers in Mumbai Stab Cab Driver, Flee With Cash and Phone After Throwing Chilli Powder in His Eyes; Arrested.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

According to him, the Union Territory now has six active cases, and one more patient was cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,437.

The local administration has been strict to contain the spread of the disease and has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating, he said, adding that people arriving here from the mainland are mandatorily required to undergo COVID test.

Altogether, 3,72,708 people have been inoculated with 1,08,435 of them having received both doses of the vaccine.

Of the total number of immunised people, 1,50,612 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have been vaccinated till Sunday, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 4.99 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.51 per cent, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)