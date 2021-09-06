Mumbai, September 6: In a shocking incident, four robbers in Mumbai allegedly stabbed a cab driver and flung chilli powder in his eyes before stealing away his valuables. Reports inform that the four men have been arrested by Chunabhatti police for stabbing a taxi driver in the hand, flinging chilli powder in his eyes and fleeing with his cash and phone.

According to a report by TOI, the incident took place on September 2, around 3 am when the four men approached taxi driver. The cabbie, identified as Lalit Tiwari picked the men at Byculla and was asked to take them to Mulund. After some time, when the taxi was near Everad Nagar near Chembur, one of the passengers said he wanted to answer nature’s call, following which the taxi halted. Bengaluru Robbery: Thieves Steal Large Quantities of Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla Tins and Cooking Oil Worth Rs 89,000 From Restaurant.

Soon after, the man in the front passenger seat took out a knife and threatened the cab driver while the other men snatched his phone and Rs 1,200 from his pockets. When Tiwari tried to resist, the robbers stabbed him in the hand, threw chilli powder in his eyes and fled from the spot.

The injured cab driver caught the attention of a cop who was on duty. The constable alerted the police station about the theft and soon one suspect was caught. Later, the other three men were arrested from Nashik and the phone and cash recovered from them.

