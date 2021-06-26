New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) The Finance Ministry on Saturday said that no order relating to the payment of increments in dearness allowance for central government employees and dearness relief for pensioners has been issued.

In a tweet, the Ministry said a document is doing the rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021.

"This OM (Office memorandum) is #Fake. No such OM has been issued by GOI," it tweeted.

In April last year, the finance ministry had put on hold increment in dearness allowance (DA) for 50 lakh central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners till June 30, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid."

The additional instalment of DA and DR due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, shall also not be paid," the Department of Expenditure had said.However, DA and DR at current rates will continue to be paid, it had said.

