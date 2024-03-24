Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that his government does not have a problem with anyone calling themselves "indigenous" as long as they prohibit child marriage, do not engage in polygamy and encourage their children to pursue higher education.

"We don't have an issue with anyone calling themselves as indigenous- provided they prohibit child marriage, do not engage in polygamy, encourage their children to pursue higher education, etc.- parameters which are an intrinsic part of the larger Assamese society," Sarma said in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BSP Releases Second List of Nine Candidates for General Elections in Uttar Pradesh; Check Names of Candidates.

"The Assamese people have a culture. Assamese people equate girls with power," the Chief Minister was heard saying in a video that he shared with his post.

Asking the immigrant Muslim community to follow the Assamese culture in order to be treated as indigenous, Sarma said, "I have always said to the immigrant Muslim people that his government does not mind being indigenous but they should not get married twice or thrice. This is not the custom of the Assamese people."

Also Read | Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: 34-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping Girl in Pandav Nagar, People Protest Outside Accused's House (Watch Videos).

"You should not allow girls aged 11-12 to get married. You should enrol your children to be a doctor or engineer, and not into a madrasa. To be indigenous, one has to accept the culture here," the Chief Minister added.

Citing an example, Sarma said, "Hindus, Muslims, Assamese Hindus, Assamese Muslims- irrespective of whether they follow Sankaradeva or not, all of them respect him." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)