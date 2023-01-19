Chandigarh, Jan 19 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana, with the minimum temperature hovering below normal at most places on Thursday.

Narnaul was the coldest place in Haryana, recording a low of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani also experienced a cold night recording a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Hisar registered a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius while Rohtak's minimum settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Faridkot braved a cold night at 4.8 degrees Celsius while Bathinda's minimum settled at 5 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar registered a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius while Patiala recorded a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius.

Pathankot registered a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

