Every year, Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary is observed on January 30. Gandhi, popularly known as the father of the nation, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. His death anniversary is observed every year as Martyrs' Day. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also popularly known as Bapu, was shot thrice by Nathuram Vinayak Godse during his evening prayer at Birla Bhavan, Delhi. Godse was sentenced to death in November 1949. This year, India will mark Gandhiji’s 75th death anniversary. With his non-violent teachings, Bapu played a very significant role in India’s struggle for independence and continues to inspire people even today. Here's everything you need to know about the father of the nation and the significance of Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi. Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Gifted by India, To Be Installed at UN Headquarters.

History of Mahatma Gandhi

Gandhiji was born on October 2, 1869, into a Gujarati Hindu Modh Bania family in Porbandar, Gujarat. He played an important role in freeing India from British rule in peaceful and non-violent ways. In 1947, India gained independence, after which Bapu promoted brotherhood and peace across the nation. After Gandhi’s death on January 30, 1948, the Government of India announced that the day would be known as Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyrs' Day or Sarvodaya Day. On January 30, 1948, at 5:17 pm, Gandhi was with his grandnieces in the garden of Birla House on his way to address a prayer meeting. Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, fired three bullets into his chest from a pistol. As per some records, Gandhi died instantly. In Historic First, Muslim World League Celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary, Calls It an Occasion to Spread Message of Non-violence Internationally.

Gandhi's death was mourned nationwide. Records reveal that over a million people joined the five-mile-long funeral procession that took over five hours to reach Raj Ghat from Birla house, where he was assassinated. Gandhi's body was transported on a weapons carrier. The Birla House site where Gandhi was assassinated is now a memorial called Gandhi Smriti. The place near the Yamuna River where he was cremated is the Raj Ghat memorial in New Delhi.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi Significance

Gandhiji influenced important leaders and political movements in India and abroad. His life and teachings inspired many who specifically referred to Gandhi as their mentor or who dedicated their lives to spreading Gandhi's ideas. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared Gandhi's birthday on October 2 as 'the International Day of Nonviolence'.

First proposed by UNESCO in 1948 as the School Day of Nonviolence and Peace (DENIP in Spanish), January 30 is observed as the School Day of Nonviolence and Peace in schools in many countries.

