New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) There is no talk of any change in INDIA bloc leadership, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Wednesday, underlining that the meeting of the bloc is yet to take place.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the 18th Annual Tourism Summit 2024 organised by the CII here, he said the meeting of opposition INDIA bloc has not taken place yet and asked where the talk of leadership change came from.

"No, there is no talk of any leadership change," he said.

Maintaining his stand on electronic voting machines, he said if any one has any complaint about EVMs, the complaint should remain throughout.

"The complaint cannot be made when you lose the election. The complaint should be made when you win the election as well. If not EVM then what? Should we go back to ballot papers? Have we forgotten what happened with ballot papers? How ballot papers were stuffed in the boxes. I haven't forgotten. My first election was on ballot papers, my second election was also on ballot papers. If not EVM then what is the alternative?" he asked referring to his exclusive interview with PTI.

When asked about the Congress' criticism to his statement during the interview, saying that alliance leaders' tone changes when they become chief minister, he said, "In the same interview, I lauded the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. Is it the BJP language? I said that only the BJP and the Congress are two parties having pan India presence.

"If you go to any corner of the country you will find only two parties -- the BJP and the Congress. In such circumstances, there is a natural role of the Congress to lead the opposition. Is this the BJP language, it's not.

“But I will not stop speaking the truth because I have become the chief minister. I have repeatedly said that if you have complaint about the EVM, you must maintain it throughout the year. If you do not like the EVM, suggest the alternative.”

Omar said his party has opposed the introduction of One Nation One Election Bill and will continue to oppose in the future as well.

