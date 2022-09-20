New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that all unmanned level crossings as of date stand eliminated on the Indian Railway Broad Gauge network.

The Railways said the task of eliminating level crossings over the network is being undertaken in mission mode.

The pace of elimination of unmanned level crossings increased from 1,137 per year during 2009-14 as against the now achieved average of 1,884 per year during 2014-19, according to the Ministry of Railways.

During Financial Year 2022-23, 216 manned level crossings have been eliminated so far till the end of August 2022 against a target of 1000, which is 10 per cent higher as compared with the progress achieved during the financial year (FY) 2021-22 during the same period.

The Ministry's statement further said that the closure of manned level crossings during 2014-22 has been 676 per year as against 199 per year done during the 2009-14 period.

With a view to accelerating the task of elimination of manned level crossings, various measures such as a change in policy to fund 100 per cent elimination work by road over/under bridges (ROB/RUB) and fixing priorities for improving railway's operations (especially Golden Quadrilateral/Diagonal routes and 160 km per hour identified routes) are being undertaken.

It is notable that while the cost of work of construction of ROB/RUB was hitherto being shared equally by Railways and concerned State government, recent changes in the funding paradigm has allowed either party to bear full cost of constructions depending upon their requirement. To speed up the progress funds allotment has been enhanced to Rs 6,500 crore against Rs 4,500 crore of previous FY 2021-22 (an increase of 44 per cent), said the statement.

It further said that road over/under bridges are being constructed in lieu of level crossings as part of the elimination of level crossings. Progress of construction of ROB/RUB during the period 2014-22 achieved is 1,225 per year which is 61 per cent higher as compared to 763 per year during 2009-14. During the current FY 2022-23, 250 ROB/RUB have been constructed till Aug-2022, which is 5 per cent higher as compared to FY 2021-22 for the same period. (ANI)

