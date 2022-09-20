Sony PS5 will be available for pre-booking in India on September 26, 2022. A Twitter user spotted the PS5 restock date on Amazon. According to the Amazon India website, PS5 digital and disc editions will be made available for pre-order on the above-mentioned date at 12 pm IST. In addition to this, the gaming console will be available on other platforms such as Flipkart, ShopAtSC, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Croma and Games The Shop. Sony PS5 Restock in India: PlayStation 5 To Be Available for Pre-Booking Today, Check Details Here.

PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990, whereas the Standard Edition costs Rs 49,990. As usual, PS5 units will be limited and as such, expect them to be sold out within minutes. Due to high popularity, websites might even go down as soon as the pre-booking opens.

The Digital Edition of PS5 does not come with a Blu-Ray disc, whereas the Standard Edition does. Both models are powered by an octa-core CPU with Zen 2 cores. They feature 16GB of RAM and 825GB of internal storage. Sony PS5 is also backward compatible, which means you can play PS4 games on the new PS5.

