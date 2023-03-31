Noida, Mar 31 (PTI) The Noida Authority on Friday said it has sealed three under-construction residential towers of a group housing project in the city over unpaid dues worth Rs 182 crore by the developer.

Officer on Special Duty (Group Housing) Prasun Dwivedi said notices were issued to real estate developer Sunworld Residence Private Limited in November and December 2022 regarding payment of dues, which remain to be cleared to date.

“In pursuance of that, the under-construction towers 7, 8, and 9 on plot GH-01/C allotted to Sunworld Residency in Sector 168 were sealed by the Noida Authority on Friday,” Dwivedi said.

He said the developer was allotted the land in August 2010 and a total of 10 towers were sanctioned, of which seven have been constructed so far while three remain under construction.

The entire project has 972 sanctioned flats. The developer has Rs 182 crore in dues towards the Noida Authority, the OSD added.

The Noida Authority has warned of strict action against developers over pending dues.

