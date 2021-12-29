Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) A woman here allegedly fell victim to an online fraud in which she was conned of Rs 42 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

The Noida Police have launched an investigation after she lodged a complaint against the fraud, they said.

The woman, who lives in Sector 45 here, told the police that she had befriended the alleged conman on Facebook and several conversations later she fell for the con, the officials said.

“After a few days of chats, he asked me for my address. Initially I declined but gave it away after his repeated requests,” the woman said in her complaint lodged at Sector 39 Police Station.

“Then a few days later, I got a phone call from a woman who said a parcel has arrived at her office from Mumbai. She said it's in my name and carries some gold jewellery, wrist watches, and 50-55 lakh rupees in cash. But I need to pay a processing fee for the parcel's clearance,” she claimed.

The woman said she eventually ended up paying Rs 42 lakh to the conman before she realised she had been trapped.

A local police official said an FIR has been lodged in the case for fraud under provisions of the Information Technology Act and a probe is on.

Police meanwhile cautioned people against online fraud and asked them to report such cons immediately on helpline number 155260.

In a similar such fraud, a woman in UP's Raebareli district was recently duped of Rs 32 lakh by a man whom she had befriended on social media.

The Raebareli police had last week claimed to have cracked the case by arresting three Nigerian nationals, who they said were part of a gang located in outer Delhi.

