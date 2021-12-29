Nashik, December 28: A man allegedly duped people by posing as a Major in the Indian Army on the pretext of providing jobs in the defence services. The man was arrested by a security team at the Deolali Cantonment in Nashik on Tuesday. The accused cheated people by assuring them jobs through an ongoing recruitment rally being held at the Artillery Centre in Nashik. Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

The Military Intelligence unit of Pune-headquartered Southern Command provided inputs about the accused. After which, he was taken into custody. According to a report published in The Indian Express, based on the input, the security team arrested detained a man in an SUV. He was reportedly wearing an Army uniform of an officer of Major rank.

The man identified himself as “Major Ganesh Pawar”. He told the security team that he was posted at an artillery formation in Haryana. However, he was not able to produce valid documents. Upon cross-checking, the man turned out to be an imposter. He was then arrested. Online Fraud In Ahmedabad: 21-Year-Old Woman Duped Of Rs 1.97 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Offering 'Gifts'.

Forged documents were also recovered from the accused. As per the report, the man had also taken a loan from a bank in Nashik using fake credentials. The accused was reportedly travelling in the vehicle driven by a man from whom he had allegedly taken Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of giving him a job.

“Pawar was produced before a court and has been remanded to our custody for two days. Our primary probe suggests that he has taken money from some people on the pretext of giving them jobs in the Army,” reported Inspector Kundan Jadhav of Deolali Camp police station as saying. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2021 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).