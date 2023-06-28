Noida, Jun 28 (PTI) A woman sustained injuries after falling from her scooter while chasing two men who snatched her mobile phone on a busy city road here on Wednesday, police said.

The woman's son, aged around 10 years, was riding pillion on the scooter and talking on the phone when the accused came from behind on a motorcycle and fled with the phone in Sector 25, police said.

The woman tried to chase down the culprits but in the process lost control of the scooter, leading to a fall and minor injuries to her, a police spokesperson said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida-2) Sushil Kumar said, “The woman and her child were coming from the Logix Mall and were on their way home in Sector 22 when the incident took place. Upon being alerted about the snatching, local police teams started a search for the culprits.”

He said the accused were later arrested near the ESIC Hospital by officials of the local Sector 24 police station and the child identified the duo as the snatchers.

The stolen smartphone was seized from the duo identified as Kuldeep (23) and Suraj (22), residents of the Chauda village here, police said. PTI KIS

