Mumbai, June 28: A typical employee can manage to avoid work for a limited period, usually a week or a month, before facing consequences. However, an extraordinary case in Italy involved a teacher who remarkably evaded work for a great 20 years, all the while continuing to receive a salary. Called "Italy's worst employee," the 56-year-old teacher was finally fired by her employer this year.

The teacher, identified as Cinzio Paolina De Lio, used sick leave, holiday time, and permits to attend conferences in order to avoid work. The 56-year-old Cinzia held a position at a secondary school near Venice, entrusted with the responsibility of teaching literature and philosophy. Astonishingly, throughout her 24-year tenure, she made a mere four appearances, neglecting her duty to educate the students. IBM Employee on Sick Leave for 15 Years Sues IT Company for Not Giving Salary Hike, Claims He Is Victim of ‘Disability Discrimination’.

As per the report, the famed teacher showed up to teach at a school for only four out of the past 24 years. On rare occurrences when she did make an appearance, Cinzia's performance in educating the students was far from satisfactory, as she frequently struggled to recall the lessons she was meant to teach.

Reportedly, accusations from students began to surface, claiming that Cinzia was frequently engaged in texting during their exams, lacked the necessary textbook for the subjects she was supposed to teach, and assigned grades seemingly at random. A routine school inspection brought further scrutiny, as school inspectors described her lessons as disorganized and confusing, as reported by The Times. Finally, on June 22, following a strike initiated by her students, the teacher was dismissed from her position. Twitter Faces Another Lawsuit: Employees Sue Elon Musk-Owned Platform For Not Paying Promised Bonuses, Says Report.

In a surprising turn of events, Cinzia decided to challenge her dismissal in court and astonishingly succeeded in having her job reinstated. However, the court eventually reconsidered its decision when it came to light that Cinzia had only actively worked for a mere four out of the 24 years she was employed.

