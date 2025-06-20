Shillong, Jun 20 (PTI) The North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has suspended senior faculty Professor Nirmalendu Saha following his arrest by the CBI in connection with a Rs 3.43 lakh bribery case, officials said on Friday.

Professor Saha, who heads the department of zoology and also serves as the dean of the school of life sciences, was arrested on June 12 along with the proprietor of a private firm during a bribery transaction conducted at the university's guest house in Guwahati.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh of Air India Flight AI171 Arrested for Allegedly Lying About Being on Ill-Fated Flight? Here's a Fact Check As Fake Social Media Post Goes Viral.

"After receiving the communication from the CBI, the university suspended Saha in accordance with the rules," a senior university official told PTI.

The official added that the suspension order was delayed because the university was waiting for formal intimation from the central agency.

Also Read | Lucknow Shocker: Upset Over Boyfriend's Murder by Husband and Son, Married Woman Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

"We could not act earlier as we required the official documentation from the CBI," he explained.

The CBI had registered a First Information Report (FIR) on June 11 against Saha and the supplier of laboratory equipment, identified as Pranjal Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)