Kanpur, June 20: A woman died by suicide just days after her lover was allegedly hacked to death by her husband and son in a suspected case of honour killing in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The police have registered a case and have launched a probe into the matter.

According to the Times of India, 40-year-old Meera was found hanging in a hut near her residence early Thursday morning. The police sent the body for post-mortem. Her death comes four days after her lover, Sanjay Kumar, a 40-year-old cab driver, was brutally killed in Mawai Kala village on June 15. Honour Killing in Meerut: Woman Strangles 17-Year-Old Daughter to Death for Talking to Boy on Phone Call, Beheads and Dumps Body in Canal With Relatives' Help in Uttar Pradesh; 4 Arrested.

Married Woman Dies by Suicide in UP After Husband Kills Lover

Investigators say Meera’s husband, Sunil Kumar Gautam, 44, and their 19-year-old son, Divyansh Kumar, attacked Sanjay with a cleaver after learning of his relationship with Meera. The father-son duo allegedly chased Sanjay from his home and assaulted him near a canal, where he died from multiple injuries to the head, waist, and shoulders. The attack was reportedly witnessed by Sanjay’s mother, Ram Dulari, who later filed an FIR.

Meera, in her police statement before her death, confirmed the affair and accused her husband and son of murdering Sanjay. Based on her testimony and the FIR, police arrested Sunil, Divyansh, and two others in connection with the killing. Hamirpur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband by Slitting His Throat with Knife After Argument Over His Drinking Habits in UP, Arrested.

Police sources said Meera and Sanjay had shared a close relationship for over two decades, despite both being married. Four years ago, the pair had reportedly attempted suicide together but survived. Meera had since left her husband and begun living with Sanjay, whose wife had also separated from him.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that Meera’s continued relationship with Sanjay had led to frequent domestic disputes and ultimately motivated the planned attack. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused acted out of anger and suspicion regarding the affair,” said SHO (Rahimabad) AK Dwivedi.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

