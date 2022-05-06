New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Under the Delhi government's bus lane enforcement drive, the Transport Department will also challan private bus operators and drivers for not adhering to bus lane discipline from the next week, according to an official order.

The Transport Department of the Delhi government strictly started enforcing lane discipline for buses and goods carriers from April 1, with fines up to Rs 10,000 and six months of imprisonment for errant drivers.

Also Read | Anantnag Encounter: 3 Terrorists Killed in Gun Fight With Security Forces in Pahalgam Area of Jammu and Kashmir.

"...it is hereby ordered that in addition to public buses (DTC & Cluster), all private buses having stage carriage /contract carriage permits, All India Tourist Permit and interstate permits shall strictly follow the bus lane discipline according to the instructions issued," read the order issued by the Transport Department on May 6.

The order shall come into force from May 9, it said.

Also Read | Delhi MLAs to Get Rs 90,000 Per Month Salary, Allowances Soon: AAP.

"The Enforcement Wing of Transport Department, and Delhi Traffic Police shall also challan the private bus operators/drivers and other persons who violates the bus lane discipline, under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act 1988 and the Rules and Regulation made there...Further, the effective date of roll out for other phases of implementation of bus lane discipline shall be intimated in due course," it said.

Along with the traffic police, the Transport Department has earmarked dedicated lanes to be used only by buses and goods carriers from 8 AM to 10 PM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)