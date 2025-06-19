Kohima, Jun 19 (PTI) Leaders of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) met in Guwahati on Thursday and discussed measures to strengthen political ties.

NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon met AGP president Atul Bora, who is also a minister in the Assam government, at his office, a statement said.

The two leaders held an extensive discussion on reinforcing the bond between the regional parties, it said.

Both Kikon and Bora expressed commitment to further strengthening regional cooperation and addressing mutual concerns.

During the meeting, MLA Kikon also raised the issue of illegal immigrants allegedly attempting to encroach upon the Merapani Seed Farm area. He stressed that such activities were unacceptable and must be addressed urgently.

Kikon also highlighted the longstanding Assam-Nagaland border dispute and urged the Assam government to work towards a peaceful and respectful resolution.

He advocated for mutual understanding and the upholding of the rights of both states to ensure lasting peace and cooperation in the region.

