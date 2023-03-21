Ambala (Haryana), Mar 21 (PTI) A 31-year-old staff nurse of Ambala City Civil Hospital here was found infected with H3N2, officials said on Tuesday.

She was ill since March 15, they said.

According to the Civil Surgeon Office, the sample of the nurse was taken on March 18 and she has been found positive for the virus.

The staff nurse was living alone in a rented house near the hospital. Now she has been isolated at home. Doctors are treating her under the Covid protocol, it said.

According to the hospital, the contact history of the nurse is also being taken so that samples of the people who came in contact with her can be taken.

This is the first case of H3N2 reported in Ambala. Tests are being done in Ambala's Molecular Lab only, the officials said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said the district hospitals have made all the arrangements to deal with any emergency.

