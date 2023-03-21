Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 (ANI): The second anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) named INS Androth was launched at Garden Reach Ship Builders here

It is used to protect the coastal low draft region wherever they are deployed. The first one Arnala was launched last year.

The primary role of the ASW SWC is to conduct anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and mine laying operations. These ships are also capable of full-scale sub surface surveillance of coastal waters and various surface platforms and coordinated ASW operations with aircraft.

The INS Androth highlighted the strategic importance of the chain of 36 islands in the Arabian Sea that are integral part of Indian territory.

These ships are 77.6 meters long and 10.5 meters wide and require a draught of only 2.7 metres. Propelled by three diesel-driven water jets, these ships can attain a maximum speed of 25 knots.

These ships may be smaller in size but will pack a lethal punch. They will carry lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mines, close-in weapon system (30 mm gun) and 16.7 mm stabilised remote-controlled guns. The ASW SWC will be fitted with hull mounted sonar and a low frequency variable depth sonar. (ANI)

