Balasore (Odisha), Oct 14 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two persons from Balasore district and seized 40 soft-shell turtles while being illegally transported, officials said.

Personnel of the Balasore Forest Division recovered the turtles from a passenger bus at Rajghat on National Highway-60, they said.

On September 7, as many as 87 turtles were seized by forest officials near the Odisha-West Bengal border.

