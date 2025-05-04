Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a series of one-on-one meetings with industry leaders in Mumbai, seeking investments for the state.

Majhi held the meetings on the sidelines of WAVES 2025 on Saturday, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 4: Audrey Hepburn, Trisha Krishnan, Cesc Fabregas and Sam Pitroda - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 4.

He held meetings with the senior leadership of Tata Steel, Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Waaree Energies, and Indian Rare Earths Ltd.

He also met officials of Jain Irrigation Ltd and JSK Aluminium Industries to attract investments in agro-processing, irrigation equipment manufacturing, and aluminium downstream sectors, the statement said.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Supreme Court To Hear on May 5 PIL Seeking More Security for Tourists in Hilly and Remote Areas.

A high-level delegation of the Odisha government, led by Majhi, visited Mumbai to attend WAVES 2025 – World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)