Famous People Born on May 4: May 4 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities from around the world. Iconic actress Audrey Hepburn, known for her timeless elegance and roles in films like Breakfast at Tiffany's, was born on this day. Football stars like Cesc Fàbregas and Radja Nainggolan also share this birthday, as does Shameik Moore, the voice of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Indian actress Trisha Krishnan and golfer Jyoti Randhawa add to the list, making May 4 a day that celebrates talent across diverse fields. May 4, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 4 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Audrey Hepburn (4 May 1929 – 20 January 1993) Shameik Moore Cesc Fàbregas Trisha Krishnan Richard Jenkins Jyoti Randhawa Sam Pitroda Ravi Bopara Fernandinho Radja Nainggolan

