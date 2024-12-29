Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) With the opposition BJD alleging that at least four farmers have died unnaturally due to crop loss in the last eight days, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his predecessor Naveen Patnaik will separately embark on visits to several districts to witness the condition of the farmers.

The BJD alleged that one farmer each died in Ganjam, Puri, Kendrapara and Jajpur districts after facing crop loss due to unseasonal rain.

BJD spokesperson Lelin Mohanty said, "Farmers are at the receiving end as the government remained insensitive towards their plight. The government must act promptly and help the farmers who are losing hope and taking extreme steps."

Revenue and Disaster Minister Suresh Pujari told PTI that the government has asked the district collectors concerned to inquire into the allegations (regarding farmer deaths allegedly due to crop loss) and submit a report soon.

Family members of the four deceased farmers claimed they died after witnessing huge crop loss, with at least one ending his life.

A farmer, identified as Manibhadra Mohanty, collapsed on the field in Chikana village in Binjharpur block of Jajpur district and died after seeing destruction of his paddy crop due to untimely rain, his wife Malati Devi claimed, adding he had borrowed money from various sources.

Jajpur Collector P Anvesha Reddy said that field teams are extensively assessing the damage to standing crops. "The government is committed to providing compensation to farmers in case of crop damage," she said.

In Kendrapara district, a farmer identified as Daitari Nayak from Basik village died after allegedly consuming pesticide after facing a huge crop loss, his family members said.

Banamali Pendei of Barang village in Ganjam district also died due to heart attack after seeing huge crop loss, his family members alleged.

BJD announced that Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik will visit his native Ganjam district on December 30 to witness the plight of farmers due to unseasonal rain.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office said Majhi, two deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Pujari, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra and Cooperation Minister PB Samanta will visit different districts on Sunday.

While Majhi will visit Ganjam on Sunday, Patnaik will tour the same district on Monday, according to information released by their respective offices.

Majhi, accompanied by Pujari, will visit Chhattrapur in Ganjam district, Gosani in Gajapati and Ranpur in Nayagarh districts.

Patnaik, on the other hand, will visit affected areas in Ganjam's Hinjili, Shergarh, Kabisuryanagar, Asika and Khalikot areas, which were affected by the heavy rain, a statement issued by BJD said.

He will meet the affected farmers and inquire about crop damage and discuss the situation with the officials concerned, it said.

While Singh Deo will visit Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts, Parida will go to Bhadrak and Balasore district and Patra will visit Kendrapara and Jajpur district while Samanta will tour Khurda district.

Former agriculture and cooperation minister and eight-time MLA RP Swain said, "Farmers are now subjected to double-trouble. While they are facing difficulties in selling their paddy at the mandi, they are also losing foodgrain due to unseasonal rain."

"The farmers are now forced to resort to distress sale of paddy. Four of them have died after unseasonal rain damaged their crops," the BJD leader said.

Meanwhile, chairing a high-level meeting, Majhi said his government was making arrangements so that all the farmers, both insured and non-insured, get compensation following crop damage, an official said.

He instructed officials to complete the assessment of crop loss by December 30 and ensure that no affected farmer is left out, he added.

