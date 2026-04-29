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Agency News Agency News India News | Odisha CM Majhi Orders RDC Probe into Keonjhar Bank Issue Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) inquiry into a bank-related issue reported from Keonjhar district, expressing deep anguish over the incident.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 29 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered a Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) inquiry into a bank-related issue reported from Keonjhar district, expressing deep anguish over the incident.

According to official information, the matter pertains to an individual, Jitu Munda, who allegedly did not receive money promptly from a bank in the Patna area of the district.

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The Chief Minister said he was deeply pained by the situation and directed officials to remain sensitive towards the public.

Following the Chief Minister's direct intervention, the issue has been resolved. Financial assistance of ₹30,000 was provided to the individual from the District Red Cross Fund. Additionally, the death certificate and legal heir certificate of the deceased were issued on priority, and the pending dues from the bank were also released.

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To ascertain the reasons behind the incident and to prevent such occurrences in the future, the Chief Minister has ordered a detailed probe by the RDC.

Officials said that the RDC of the Northern Division will begin the investigation on Wednesday.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring prompt service delivery and accountability in public dealings, while emphasising that any negligence affecting citizens will be dealt with strictly. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)