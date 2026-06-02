India News | Odisha CM Seeks Centre's Support to Accelerate Mining Growth, Focus on Saturation-based Development in Mining Areas

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 2 (ANI): Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar and sought greater support from the Centre to strengthen Odisha's mining sector and further enhance the state's contribution to the national economy.

During the meeting, the CM highlighted Odisha's growing importance in India's mineral economy and industrial development.

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He noted that the state produced nearly 471 million tonnes of minerals during the 2025-26 financial year, generating approximately Rs 46,000 crore in revenue. He emphasised that stronger cooperation from the Centre would help accelerate the sector's growth further.

The CM requested expedited forest and environmental clearances for auctioned mineral blocks in Odisha.

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He also sought the Union government's support for the allocation of the Sasubahumali Bauxite Block and the Thakurani Iron Ore Block to the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

The CM stressed the need for rapid development of rail and port infrastructure to make mineral transportation more efficient and cost-effective.

He also proposed the formulation of a suitable framework for filling abandoned coal mines with fly ash as an environmentally sustainable measure. Additionally, he sought Central assistance in providing advanced technologies for mineral analysis.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy underlined that issues related to the mining sector require coordinated efforts among multiple ministries, including Railways, Ports, Forest and Environment.

He proposed a high-level meeting involving all concerned Central ministries and the Odisha government to address mining-related challenges through a collaborative approach.

The meeting also focused on the development of mining regions and the welfare of local communities. Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of implementing welfare schemes in "saturation mode," participants discussed integrating Central and State government schemes, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) funds and corporate CSR resources to ensure comprehensive development in mining-affected areas.

Officials informed the meeting that Odisha has prepared a dedicated initiative named "CM Sampada" to achieve saturation-based development in mineral-rich regions through an integrated approach.

The meeting also reviewed issues concerning various Central mining PSUs, including Mahanadi Coalfields Limited, NLC India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company Limited, National Aluminium Company Limited and Indian Bureau of Mines.

Senior officials from these organisations participated in discussions on key operational and developmental issues.

Senior state government officials, including Chief Secretary Anu Garg, senior bureaucrats from various departments, the Union Mines Secretary and other senior officials from the Ministry of Mines, were present at the meeting. (ANI)

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