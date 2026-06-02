Gold Rate Today, June 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold rate in India recorded a marginal decline on June 2, extending a cooling trend seen over the past week after touching record highs earlier this month. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 2, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

According to data tracked by Good Returns, the national average price of 24-carat gold stood at INR 1,56,050 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at INR 1,43,040 per 10 grams. The slight decline comes amid easing pressure in global commodity markets, stabilising crude oil prices and a moderation in safe-haven demand that had previously driven gold prices higher amid geopolitical uncertainties. Gold Rate Today, June 1, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, June 2 , 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Mumbai INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Chennai INR 1,44,990 INR 1,58,170 Ahmedabad INR 1,43,090 INR 1,56,100 Kolkata INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Bengaluru INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Hyderabad INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Jaipur INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Pune INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050 Noida INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Gurugram INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Ghaziabad INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Lucknow INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200 Bhopal INR 1,43,090 INR 1,56,050 Jodhpur* INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430 Srinagar* INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430

Why Gold Prices Are Falling

Market analysts attribute the recent moderation in gold prices to improving stability in global commodity markets.

Earlier in 2026, escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions along key maritime trade routes had pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, helping gold reach historic highs. As some of those concerns eased, demand for gold as a defensive investment has softened. Another factor weighing on prices is the stabilisation of international crude oil markets. Lower energy costs help ease inflationary pressures, reducing the immediate appeal of gold as a hedge against rising prices. Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Raises Rate to INR 86/Kg, PNG Increased to INR 52/SCM.

What Buyers Should Know

Consumers should note that the published gold rates represent the base value of the metal and do not reflect the final purchase price at jewellery stores. The final bill typically includes making charges, which vary depending on the design and complexity of the jewellery, as well as the mandatory 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

As gold prices continue to fluctuate in response to global economic and geopolitical developments, buyers and investors are expected to closely monitor market trends in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).