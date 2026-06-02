Education

Gold Rate Today, June 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Gold rate in India recorded a marginal decline on June 2, extending a cooling trend seen over the past week after touching record highs earlier this month. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 2, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

By Team Latestly | Published: Jun 02, 2026 08:28 AM IST
Gold Rate Today, June 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
1
2
3
4
5
TruLY Score by LatestLY

Gold rate in India recorded a marginal decline on June 2, extending a cooling trend seen over the past week after touching record highs earlier this month. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 2, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

According to data tracked by Good Returns, the national average price of 24-carat gold stood at INR 1,56,050 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at INR 1,43,040 per 10 grams. The slight decline comes amid easing pressure in global commodity markets, stabilising crude oil prices and a moderation in safe-haven demand that had previously driven gold prices higher amid geopolitical uncertainties. Gold Rate Today, June 1, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today, June 2 , 2026

 

 

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g)
Delhi INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200
Mumbai INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050
Chennai INR 1,44,990 INR 1,58,170
Ahmedabad INR 1,43,090 INR 1,56,100
Kolkata INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050
Bengaluru INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050
Hyderabad INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050
Jaipur INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200
Pune INR 1,43,040 INR 1,56,050
Noida INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200
Gurugram INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200
Ghaziabad INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200
Lucknow INR 1,43,190 INR 1,56,200
Bhopal INR 1,43,090 INR 1,56,050
Jodhpur* INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430
Srinagar* INR 1,45,240 INR 1,58,430

Why Gold Prices Are Falling

Market analysts attribute the recent moderation in gold prices to improving stability in global commodity markets.

Earlier in 2026, escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions along key maritime trade routes had pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, helping gold reach historic highs. As some of those concerns eased, demand for gold as a defensive investment has softened. Another factor weighing on prices is the stabilisation of international crude oil markets. Lower energy costs help ease inflationary pressures, reducing the immediate appeal of gold as a hedge against rising prices. Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Raises Rate to INR 86/Kg, PNG Increased to INR 52/SCM.

What Buyers Should Know

Consumers should note that the published gold rates represent the base value of the metal and do not reflect the final purchase price at jewellery stores. The final bill typically includes making charges, which vary depending on the design and complexity of the jewellery, as well as the mandatory 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).

As gold prices continue to fluctuate in response to global economic and geopolitical developments, buyers and investors are expected to closely monitor market trends in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:3

TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Ahmedabad Gold Rate Bengaluru Gold Rate Bhopal Gold Rate Chennai Gold Rate Delhi Gold Rate Ghaziabad Gold Rate Gold price Gold Price Chennai Gold Price in India Gold Price Today gold prices Gold Prices Today Gold rate Gold Rate Mumbai Gold Rate today gold rate today chennai gold rate today pune gold rates Gold Silver Price Gurugram Gold Rate Hyderabad Gold Rate Jaipur Gold Rate Jodhpur Gold Rate June 2026 Kerala Gold Rate Kolkata Gold Rate Lucknow Gold Rate Mumbai Gold Rate Noida Gold Rate Pune Gold Rate Silver price Silver Prices Today Srinagar Gold Rate Today Gold Prices