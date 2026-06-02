Gold Rate Today, June 2, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities
Gold rate in India recorded a marginal decline on June 2, extending a cooling trend seen over the past week after touching record highs earlier this month. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 2, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.
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Gold rate in India recorded a marginal decline on June 2, extending a cooling trend seen over the past week after touching record highs earlier this month. Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 2, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.
According to data tracked by Good Returns, the national average price of 24-carat gold stood at INR 1,56,050 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was priced at INR 1,43,040 per 10 grams. The slight decline comes amid easing pressure in global commodity markets, stabilising crude oil prices and a moderation in safe-haven demand that had previously driven gold prices higher amid geopolitical uncertainties. Gold Rate Today, June 1, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Gold Rate Today, June 2 , 2026
|City
|22K Gold (per 10g)
|24K Gold (per 10g)
|Delhi
|INR 1,43,190
|INR 1,56,200
|Mumbai
|INR 1,43,040
|INR 1,56,050
|Chennai
|INR 1,44,990
|INR 1,58,170
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,43,090
|INR 1,56,100
|Kolkata
|INR 1,43,040
|INR 1,56,050
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,43,040
|INR 1,56,050
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,43,040
|INR 1,56,050
|Jaipur
|INR 1,43,190
|INR 1,56,200
|Pune
|INR 1,43,040
|INR 1,56,050
|Noida
|INR 1,43,190
|INR 1,56,200
|Gurugram
|INR 1,43,190
|INR 1,56,200
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,43,190
|INR 1,56,200
|Lucknow
|INR 1,43,190
|INR 1,56,200
|Bhopal
|INR 1,43,090
|INR 1,56,050
|Jodhpur*
|INR 1,45,240
|INR 1,58,430
|Srinagar*
|INR 1,45,240
|INR 1,58,430
Why Gold Prices Are Falling
Market analysts attribute the recent moderation in gold prices to improving stability in global commodity markets.
Earlier in 2026, escalating tensions in West Asia and disruptions along key maritime trade routes had pushed investors toward safe-haven assets, helping gold reach historic highs. As some of those concerns eased, demand for gold as a defensive investment has softened. Another factor weighing on prices is the stabilisation of international crude oil markets. Lower energy costs help ease inflationary pressures, reducing the immediate appeal of gold as a hedge against rising prices. Mumbai CNG Price Hike: MGL Raises Rate to INR 86/Kg, PNG Increased to INR 52/SCM.
What Buyers Should Know
Consumers should note that the published gold rates represent the base value of the metal and do not reflect the final purchase price at jewellery stores. The final bill typically includes making charges, which vary depending on the design and complexity of the jewellery, as well as the mandatory 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST).
As gold prices continue to fluctuate in response to global economic and geopolitical developments, buyers and investors are expected to closely monitor market trends in the coming weeks.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 08:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).