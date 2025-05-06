Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday launched 'selfie with mother' contest ahead of Mother's Day (May 11).

Interested people can take a selfie with their mother and post it on social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram and X with an emotional message expressing the relationship and #MoBou, #SelfiewithMother, #Mothersday and #WCDOdisha, said Parida, who is in charge of Women and Child Development Department.

The contest will continue till May 10 (till 6 am) and the top three contestants will be rewarded by the department on May 11, she said.

The deputy chief minister appealed to all people from Odisha to participate in the contest. The Odia people staying outside can also take part in the contest, she added.

