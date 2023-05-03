Bhubaneswar, May 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved a proposal for enhancing the compensation amount for victim families of man-elephant conflict.

While the previous compensation for death of a human being in the conflict was Rs 4 lakh, it has been raised to Rs 6 lakh, an official release issued by the chief minister's office said.

Stating that a number of human lives are lost every year in the man-animal conflict, the CMO said that people staying close to forest areas often face the additional challenge of damage to crops, houses and property as wild animals keep straying into human habitations.

As per revised guidelines, in case of permanent injury, if the victim suffers less than 60 per cent wounds, the financial assistance will be increased to Rs 1.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh and if more than 60 per cent, the person concerned would get Rs 2.5 lakh.

If a victim suffers temporary injuries, the treatment at a government hospital would be free of cost. If the treatment mandates more than a week at the hospital, the victim is entitled to get Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,00 if the treatment period is less than a week.

In case of livestock death, the compensation amount for cows and buffaloes is Rs 37,500, Rs 32,000 for bullock (as against Rs 5,000), Rs 5,000 for calves (as against Rs 2,500), Rs 4,000 for goat/sheep (as against Rs 2,000) and Rs 1,500 for lamb (as against Rs 750).

For damage to cereal crops, the hike is from Rs 10,000 per acre to Rs 20,000. For commercial crops, the hike is from Rs 12,000 to Rs 25,000.

In regard to the damage to property like houses, the compensation amount will go up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000. If a house is permanently damaged, the victim will be entitled to financial assistance under the Biju Pucca Ghar scheme along with an additional Rs 20,000 as against Rs 10,000 earlier, the CMO release said.

