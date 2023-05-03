Mumbai, May 3: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh released the AP POLYCET admit card 2023 today, May 3. The Andhra Pradesh board released the AP POLYCET or Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test 2023 admit card at around 12.30 pm. Candidates appearing for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2023 can visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycetap.nic.in to download the admit card.

This year, the AP POLYCET 2023 or Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test will take place on May 10. The AP POLYCET 2023 examination will be held in pen and paper mode and in offline mode. Candidates who are appearing for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam can download the hall tickets by using their application number and date of birth.

Steps To Download AP POLYCET 2023 Admit Card:

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at polycet.ap.nic.in

Click on the "AP POLYCET 2023" admit card link on the homepage

A new tab will open

Enter using your AP POLYCET application number and other details

Your "AP POLYCET 2023" admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates must note that the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2023 exam question paper will comprise 120 questions. These questions will be divided into multiple choice and include subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics. All questions asked in the AP POLYCET 2023 exam will be compulsory and carry 1 mark each.

The registration process for the AP POLYCET 2023 exam was conducted by the SBTET from February 16 to April 30. For more details and other queries on the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test 2023, candidates can check the official website of the board.

