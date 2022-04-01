New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted the people of Odisha on its formation day, saying the state gave the world a message of peace, love and shunning violence.

Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state in 1936 by splitting Bihar and Orissa provinces, following a long struggle by its people.

Also Read | Commercial LPG Price Increases by Rs 250; Will Cost Rs 2,253 From Today.

Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

Also Read | Happy Cheti Chand 2022 Messages, Jhulelal Jayanti Images & Sindhi New Year Greetings for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Status, Photos, Quotes and Wishes for Near and Dear Ones.

“On Odisha Day, my greetings to the people of the state. The land of the temples of Jagannath, Lingaraj, Konark and other rich heritages, Odisha gave the world a message of peace and love, shunning violence. My best wishes for the progress of the state,” Kovind tweeted. PTI AKV

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)