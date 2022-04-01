Cheti Chand is the annual commemoration that revolves around celebrating the New Year according to the Sindhi calendar. Cheti Chand 2022 falls on April 2 Celebrated on the first day of the Sindhi month of Chet, it is a spring festival that also marks the birth anniversary of Saint Jhulelal - the patron saint for Sindhis worldwide. This is why, the celebration of Cheti Chand is also known as Jhuelal Jyanti. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious occasion, people are bound to share Happy Cheti Chand wishes, Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 messages and greetings, Cheti Chand 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Cheti Chand Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Cheti Chand has various meanings and importance. In addition to being a celebration of the spring season, like various other Hindu festivals that mark the beginning of this bountiful season, Cheit Chand also marks the Sindhi New Year. In addition to this, the Sindhi patron saint - Jhulelal or Ishta Deva Uderolal is also believed to have been born on this day. While the exact year of Jhulelal’s birth is unknown, the folklore around his birth in the 10th century and the events that led to it are often retold by devotees to celebrate Cheti Chand.

Cheti Chaand celebrations are focused on praying to the elixir of life - water, with the help of various tools. It is considered to be an extremely auspicious day and is celebrated by the community together. This is why people also ensure to share Happy Cheti Chand wishes, Jhulelal Jayanti 2022 messages and greetings, Cheti Chand 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Cheti Chand Facebook Status Pictures to pass the festive cheer forward.

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Another New Year Comes, I Wish That Your Life Shines Bright with Goodness and Positivity! Happy Jhulelal Jayanti 2022

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Positive Greetings And Love on the Auspicious Occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti. Jaiko Chavando Jhulelal Tehenjaa Thindaa Beda Paar

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Jhulelal Be Always There to Guide, to Take Care of You and to Bless You with Endless Happiness and Success in Everything You Do

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aapko Cheti Chand ki Hardik Subhkamnaye. Ummed Karte Hai Apka Naya Saal Khushiyon Se Bhara Ho Aur Aapki Har Manokamna Puri Ho

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Eve of Cheti Chand, I Wish That You Always Shine and Glow Like a Bright Star and Bring Pride and Glory to Everyone Around You!

Happy Cheti Chand Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope this New Year Ushers in Positive Hope, a Renewed Confidence, and the Willpower to Fight All Odds. Here's Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Cheti Chand 2022

Cheti Chand celebrations usually fall at the end of March or the beginning of April and coincide with the commemoration of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi in other parts of India. It is interesting to note, however, that the celebration of Cheti Chand is not limited to just India. People from the Sindhi diaspora worldwide celebrate this day with great fun and fervor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2022 09:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).