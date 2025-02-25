India News | Odisha Govt Aims to Make State Top Destination for Adventure Tourism: Deputy CM

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) The Odisha government aims to lay the foundation for the growth of the state's tourism over the next 50 years so that it becomes the top destination for adventure and exploration, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said here on Tuesday.

Addressing a workshop as part of the sixth edition of Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) conclave here, Parida, who is the in-charge of the Tourism Department, said Odisha stands as the premier destination for adventure sports, offering an array of breathtaking locations including beaches, dense forests, hills and waterfalls.

"We are committed to developing these sites, not just for today, but for future generations," she said.

Mugdha Sinha, director general of the Ministry of Tourism, said that adventure tourism is not just about thrill -- it's about responsible travel, environmental stewardship, and economic opportunities for local communities.

"Odisha's vision aligns perfectly with India's push for diverse tourism experiences, and we are committed to supporting this journey," she said.

She further said that the cultural and natural heritage of Odisha, along with its entrepreneurial spirit, is deeply embedded in its DNA, making it a unique and vibrant destination for adventure seekers.

"We are all set to unravel the best-kept secrets of Odisha. The state has truly become a magnet, bringing together all stakeholders for the 6th Odisha Travel Bazaar, making it a pivotal workshop for the future of tourism," Sinha added.

"Odisha is truly blessed, with untapped shoreline, dense forest cover, temples, waterfalls, RAMSAR sites, sanctuaries and many more. The state is engaged in a visioning exercise for 2036 and 2047, with tourism at the heart of the state's growth strategy," Development Commissioner Anu Garg said.

To attract young tourists from different parts of India and abroad, the state government has decided to issue detailed guidelines for the establishment of adventure tourism spots in the state.

The proposed guidelines were discussed in detail during a workshop at Odisha Travel Bazaar (OTB) conclave which is underway in the city.

Tourism Department Director Samarth Verma presented the Draft Odisha Adventure Tourism Guidelines 2025, which set the foundation for discussions on regulatory frameworks, strategic pillars, adventure potential destinations, and best practices to promote safe and sustainable adventure tourism in the state.

"From hot air ballooning to bungee jumping, from kayaking to winch parasailing, Odisha has the right kind of destinations to accommodate every kind of adventure tourism," Verma said.

The workshop saw active participation from more than 40 adventure tourism operators, travel experts, and enthusiasts from various genres like water sports, aero sports, terrestrial sports who shared their experiences and challenges in growing the sector.

