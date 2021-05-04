Bhubaneswar, May 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday announced that the state government will present 'Manoj Das International Literary Award' in memory of eminent litterateur Manoj Das.

The award will be conferred on litterateurs from Odisha for their creative contribution to English literature every year. It will carry a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Patnaik said high school students will be presented 'Manoj-Kishore Literary Talent Award' for their creative works in order to develop interest among youths in both Odia and English literature.

The award will be announced both in English and Odia categories and carry cash reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

The chief minister also announced that a memorial 'Manmath-Manoj Memorial' in the name of Manoj Das and his historian brother Manmath Nath Das will be set up at their birthplace Sankhari village in Balasore district.

A library will also be opened displaying books written on literature and history by the brothers on the memorial premises.

Patnaik made this announcement after his discussion with the family members of Manoj Das after his demise last week.

Manoj Das, an eminent Indian author who wrote both in Odia and English language, passed away at the age of 87 on April 27.

