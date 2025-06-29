Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Continuous rainfall over the past two days has led to severe waterlogging in several blocks and panchayats of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, particularly in villages near the Similipal region.

Roads were submerged on Sunday, forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water to reach their homes.

Villagers from the worst-affected areas report that the crisis has been compounded by poor drainage infrastructure and heavy siltation, which has blocked the natural flow of water. The situation has persisted for five consecutive days, leaving nearly 1,000 people with restricted mobility and growing hardships.

Speaking to ANI, a resident, Santosh Kumar Sahu, said," The waterlogging issue is due to poor drainage, with water unable to flow out. For the past 5 days, around 1000 people from two panchayats have been struggling to commute as the road is completely blocked. Water has entered homes, and residents are facing difficulties, including cooking and performing daily chores. People are finding it challenging to move around, with water levels reaching knee-deep in some areas."

"This is not a new issue, as even light rainfall used to cause waterlogging. The locals have already informed the RD Executive Engineer about the situation," he added.

Ranjit Sahu, another affected villager, told ANI, "The natural flow of water has been blocked due to siltation, causing the water to accumulate on the road. The absence of a proper drainage system is the root cause of this issue. The continuous rainfall has exacerbated the problem, leaving us struggling to cope with it. We're struggling with even basic necessities like cooking and moving around."

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the early onset of the southwest monsoon, which arrived eight days ahead of its expected date of July 8.

The Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, western Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, covering the entire Delhi region, IMD said. (ANI)

