Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) The Odisha government instituted the 'Sunanda Samman' for excellence in classical music on Thursday in the honour of eminent singer Sunanda Patnaik.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved a proposal in this regard, an official said, adding that the Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi's award for classical music will now be named 'Sunanda Samman'.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Mall in Nagpada Area; No Injuries Reported.

The 'Sunanda Samman' will have a cash reward of Rs 2.5 lakh and a citation.

Noted Indian classical singer Sunanda Patnaik died at the age of 85 in January in Kolkata.

Also Read | Gobindpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The chief minister had then announced to set up an award to honour her legacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)