Ganjam (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): A juvenile has been apprehended by Pattapur Police in Odisha's Ganjam district in connection with the rape of a minor girl, police said on Saturday.

According to Ganjam Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjit Kumar Prusty, the case was registered on July 17. The victim was rescued and sent for a medical examination. Her statement has also been recorded.

Speaking to ANI, Prusty said, "A rape case was registered at Pattapur Police Station on 17th July and soon after registration of the case, Police investigated into the matter, rescued the victim who is a minor, sent her for medical examination, produced before the Magistrate, recorded her statement and the so-called juvenile accused has also been apprehended by the Pattapur Police. After all formalities, the juvenile CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) will be produced before the judges today. All formalities have been done."

Further information on the case is still awaited.

In a separate incident, a 16-year-old girl was set on fire by unidentified miscreants under Balanda Police Station in the Nimapada block of Puri district.

The minor girl, who suffered severe burn injuries, has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneshwar for treatment.

Speaking with ANI, Puri District Magistrate Chanchal Rana said, "We received information about an unfortunate incident under Balanda PS in Nimapada block, where a 16-year-old girl was set ablaze. She has suffered burn injuries. We contacted AIIMS and trauma and emergency care arrangements have been made."

Chanchal Rana assured that the administration will provide financial assistance for the treatment. He added that police will take necessary actions against perpetrators.

"Police and District Administration have taken this matter very seriously. Senior officials have been sent to the spot. All kinds of financial assistance that would be required will be borne by the District Administration and the Government. We hope and pray that she recovers soon. Police will take all necessary actions," Chanchal Rana said. (ANI)

