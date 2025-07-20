Mumbai, July 20: A senior official of Bank of Baroda (BOB) allegedly died by suicide inside the bank's Baramati branch late Thursday night, July 18. The deceased was reportedly on notice period as he had tendered his resignation a week ago. According to the police, a note recovered from the scene cited extreme work pressure as the reason behind the extreme step.

As per a report published by the Indian Express, Shivshankar Mitra (52), who was serving his notice period after resigning as Chief Manager on July 11, was found hanging inside the bank premises around 10 PM. He had cited health concerns and unbearable workload in his resignation letter, police confirmed. Navi Mumbai Shocker: 22-Year-Old Kanpur Woman Working at Private IT Firm Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra Over Low Salary, Probe Launched.

Bank of Baroda Manager Dies by Suicide in Pune

Mitra asked all staff to leave after banking hours, saying he would close the branch. The security guard left around 9:30 PM. Investigations revealed that Mitra had earlier asked a colleague to bring a rope, which he later used to hang himself. The act was captured on the branch’s CCTV system.

Wife Alerted Staff After He Stopped Responding to Calls

When he failed to return home and stopped responding to calls, Mitra’s wife visited the branch around midnight. Finding the lights still on and no response from inside, she alerted other staff members. Upon opening the branch, they found Mitra’s body. Mumbai: MBBS Student Hangs Self to Death in Hostel Room at Sir JJ Hospital, Financial and Academic Stress Suspected; Probe On.

Suicide Note Mentions 'Immense Work Stress'

A suicide note recovered from the scene made no allegations against any individual but cited overwhelming professional stress as the cause of his decision. Mitra also apologised to his wife and daughter and expressed a wish to donate his eyes.

“We have recovered both the resignation letter and a suicide note. At this stage, no foul play is suspected, but we are investigating if any undue pressure was exerted during his notice period,” said Inspector Vilas Nale of Baramati City Police. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. Mitra, originally from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, had been with the bank for several years.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

