Balasore (Odisha) Jun 17 (PTI) A 44-year-old man, who was on the run after attacking his wife and two minor sons, was found dead in a river in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Prashanta Jena of Dahamunda village in Kamarda police station area in the district.

Prashanta attacked his wife Dorani Jena (32) and two sons Kartik (5) and Ganesh (2) with an axe on Sunday night in his home following a quarrel with his spouse over some family dispute and fled the spot, a police officer said.

Hearing the cries of the injured persons, villagers reached the house and took them to Kamarda community health centre. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment, he said.

Prashanta's father-in-law lodged an FIR with the Kamarda police station and police started an investigation into the incident.

His body was found in Subarnarekha River near his village and the axe used in the incident was also found lying near him, he said.

Jaleswar Sub-divisional Police Officer Manas Kumar Deo said, "Preliminary inquiry suggests that Prashanta might have died by suicide. However, the post-mortem report is to be analysed to come to a conclusion."

