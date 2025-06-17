Mumbai, June 17: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has rolled out a new associate deployment policy requiring employees to clock a minimum of 225 billable business days annually. With the new deployment policy, TCS significantly tightens its stance on bench time and employee allocation.

Effective June 12, the policy limits the maximum bench period, when employees are not assigned to client projects, to 35 days per year. The company says the move is aimed at boosting workforce readiness, aligning individual performance with organisational goals, and streamlining project deployment. TCS Rolls Out Full Quarterly Variable Pay to 70% of Employees Based on Performance.

New TCS Deployment Policy in Effect, Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year

“At any given point in time, associates must be allocated for a minimum of 225 business days in the last 12 months,” stated an internal policy document. Non-compliance could lead to serious consequences, including impacts on compensation, career growth, overseas opportunities, and continued employment at TCS.

Employees who remain unallocated are expected to upskill four to six hours daily through platforms like iEvolve, Fresco Play, VLS, and LinkedIn. They are also required to proactively engage with their business units to seek new assignments. TCS To Hire 42,000 Trainees in FY26, Promotes 1.1 Lakh Staff in FY25 Despite Salary Hike Delay.

Work from office is mandatory for faster deployment, with remote or flexible arrangements permitted only in exceptional circumstances. Frequent project hopping or repeated short-term allocations will now be closely monitored by HR. The policy also mandates that freshers be assigned projects from day one, with ongoing performance assessments and job-fit evaluations required to maintain their roles.

