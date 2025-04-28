India News | Odisha: Massive Fire Erupts at Pipe Stockyard in Paradip

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): A massive fire erupted in the pipe stockyard in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL's) premises near Zero point in Paradip in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur on Monday.

More than five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

