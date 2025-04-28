India News | Odisha: Massive Fire Erupts at Pipe Stockyard in Paradip

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. More than five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

Agency News ANI| Apr 28, 2025 10:20 PM IST
Odisha: Massive Fire Erupts at Pipe Stockyard in Paradip
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Jagatsinghpur (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): A massive fire erupted in the pipe stockyard in the Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IOCL's) premises near Zero point in Paradip in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur on Monday.

More than five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the flames under control.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

