Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): Ahead of Kali Puja immersion, Odisha Police conducted a flag march in Cuttack, Odisha, on Thursday.

Discussing the arrangements for the festival, DCP Rishikesh D Khilari said that all necessary measures have been taken to facilitate immersion during the Kali Puja, and a traffic advisory has been issued to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

According to Khilari, approximately 50 platoons of force, along with an additional 400 officers, will be deployed.

The DCP also urged the public not to believe or spread any rumours.

"Tomorrow, the immersion for Kali Puja will be carried out...for which all arrangements have been made. Some special teams have also been formed...a traffic advisory has also been issued so that people do not face any inconvenience. Adequate security forces have been deployed... Approximately 50 platoons of force, along with an additional 400 officers, will be deployed. We request the people not to believe any kind of rumours..." Khilari told ANI.

Meanwhile, four miscreants were arrested after a clash between two communities during Kali Puja in the Karodi Bazaar area of the Habibpur police station in Bihar's Bhagalpur, Senior Superintendent of Police Hridya Kant said.

The police official said that tensions between the two groups rose again in the evening, but the police managed to restore peace.SSP Hriday Kant told reporters, "We received information regarding clashes between two communities in the Karodi Bazaar area. Four people were arrested till the afternoon. Following the confusion, tensions between the group rose again in the evening. The situation is peaceful now."

The clash occurred on Tuesday after some anti-social elements, reportedly, burned a poster of a particular community. This led to protests and a ruckus in the area. A large number of police personnel, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel and riot control forces were deployed.

The police conducted a raid and arrested four miscreants. According to the Sarpanch of the Emampur Village in Bhagalpur, the police have restored peace in the region, and no one was injured in the clashes. Sarpanch Rinku told reporters, "The incident occurred at 1:30 am, but got reignited at 7 am. Bhagalpur administration restored peace. However, in the evening, a situation arose again. But Bhagalpur SSP, City DSPs, and police officers restored peace."

Meanwhile, Kali Puja is a Hindu festival observed on the new moon day of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwayuja or Kartika, usually in October or November. This festival is dedicated to the Goddess Kali. It is celebrated with enthusiasm in many Indian states, particularly in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. (ANI)

