Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) Odisha on Tuesday reported 37 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 12,87,549, while one more fatality took the toll to 9,120, the health department said in a bulletin.

Nine children are among the newly infected, it said.

The state had logged 43 cases and one fatality on Monday.

Odisha now has 406 active coronavirus cases, while 12,77,970 patients have recovered from the disease, including 49 in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, a bulletin said.

The state's daily positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, and the new infections were detected from 39,368 samples.

