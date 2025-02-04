Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Odisha government has signed an MoU with a not-for-profit education technology organisation to provide world-class educational resources to students, teachers, and schools of the state, an official said.

The School and Mass Education department of Odisha signed the pact in the presence of Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja on Monday, the official said.

The CK-12 Foundation will facilitate free access to content and technology tools like artificial intelligence (AI) that will help students and teachers to enhance and experiment with different learning styles, resources and levels of competence, officials said.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said that AI is transforming governance by enhancing efficiency, decision-making, and service delivery. AI-powered tools streamline administrative processes, automate routine tasks, and analyse large datasets to provide data-driven insights for policy formulation and implementation, he said.

By integrating AI, schools can foster a data-driven, student-centered environment that enhances overall learning outcomes, promotes efficiency, and prepare students for future technological advancements, he said.

It will also help in bridging educational gaps and provide teachers with resources to enhance their instruction, promoting equity in education across the state, the chief secretary said.

