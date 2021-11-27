Bhubaneswar, Nov 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday said the state government has plans to extend coffee cultivation to additional 5,000 hectares of land in Koraput district in the next five years.

Also Read | 'No Commercial Deals With Crypto Exchanges’, BCCI's Diktat Over Cryptocurrency Upsets IPL Franchises.

Patnaik made the announcement while launching the distribution of smart health cards under BSKY (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana) in Koraput and Nabarangpur districts.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Inaugurate Amul Projects Worth Rs 415 Crore in Gujarat Tomorrow.

“Coffee cultivation has given a new identity to Koraput district. Organic coffee of Koraput has now become a global brand,” he said.

Coffee cultivation in Koraput has provided better livelihood support to women and tribal people at large, the chief minister said.

In August, Patnaik had said that the coffee procured from growers in Koraput district by Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd (TDCCOL) will be sold by Tata Coffee across the country and abroad.

“The company has agreed to keep the uniqueness of Koraput Coffee intact while selling it in the market,” he had said.

A dedicated e-commerce platform was launched on October 1 to enhance the income of coffee farmers in the state on the occasion of International Coffee Day.

Patnaik said while 12 lakh people of Koraput will get the benefit under the smart health card system, 11.30 lakh others in Nabarangpur district will get the medical benefit of Rs 5 lakh under the BSKY.

The chief minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 1,000 crore for Koraput and Rs 133 crore for Nabarangpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)