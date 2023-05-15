Balasore (Odisha), May 15 (PTI) A local court here convicted a school teacher and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The special judge of POCSO court Balasore, Ranjan Kumar Sutar, also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict, failing which he will undergo another two-year jail term.

The court directed Balasore district legal service authority to pay a compensation amount of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.

The convict, 59, a resident of Rampur village, had on Novemver 12, 2019 lured the 11-year-old girl with chocolates and raped her under at his house, according to the public prosecutor.

